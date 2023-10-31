After playing in the first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors, recording 32 points in a 108-104 Phoenix Suns victory, All-Star guard Devin Booker has been held out due to a left ankle injury. Initially thought to be ready to return to the court this week, Booker will miss his third straight game after being ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's official injury report.

The good news for the Suns relating to their star is that he has been on the court and moving around. After Tuesday's shootaround, Booker was seen in the practice gym getting shots up and not showing any real limitations in terms of jumping and landing on his ankle.

“Getting closer, not there yet,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of AZCentral. “Definitely making progress.”

The Suns currently face a unique scenario, as first overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are in town for a two-game series. Following Tuesday's matchup, the two teams will play again in Footprint Center on Thursday, November 2. Then the Suns will hit the road for three consecutive road games against Eastern Conference opponents.

It is possible that Booker could return to the floor and play against San Antonio on Thursday night. Should he miss this matchup, his next chance to play will be over the weekend on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers, who recently traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Booker and Bradley Beal, who has been dealing with a back injury, out of the lineup, superstar Kevin Durant has stepped up for the Suns. Over his last two games without the two stars, Durant has averaged 32.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the floor. Durant will once again look to lead the Suns to a victory without Devin Booker due to injury on Tuesday night.