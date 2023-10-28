Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has officially been ruled out of his team's home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday with a left ankle sprain.

Booker wasn't on the practice floor Saturday morning with his teammates when media was allowed access to the Suns' pre-game shootaround, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Bradley Beal was also absent, no surprise considering it had been previously announced that he would miss Phoenix's matchup with the Jazz due to a lingering back injury.

Booker's official status seemed like a foregone conclusion, too. He was listed as doubtful to play on Friday after suffering a left foot sprain while leading the Suns to season-opening victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Booker missed the Suns' hard-fought to the Los Angeles Lakers 48 hours later, with coach Frank Vogel telling reporters pre-game that he was dealing with “significant left foot soreness.” It was later reported during the game that Booker would likely return to the lineup for next Tuesday's tilt with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Saturday's game will mark the the third straight outing to begin the season that Phoenix plays without its Big Three. Beal has yet to make his regular-season debut with the Suns, leaving Kevin Durant as the top-heavy team's lone star against both the Lakers and the Jazz. Expect Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen to once again start in place of Devin Booker and Beal on Saturday, with Jordan Goodwin and Nassir Little primed for more extra burn off the bench.

Phoenix and Utah tipoff from Footprint Center at 7:00 p.m. (PT).