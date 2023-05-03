Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Devin Booker is well aware of the harsh reality the Phoenix Suns are facing in the absence of Chris Paul due to injury. Not only did they lose their floor general amid the NBA Playoffs, but also their leader who keeps them together even in tough situations.

With that said, Booker understands they have to do everything they can to fill the roster void Paul has left, no matter how difficult that may seem (via Duane Rankin of AZ Central).

“Only time can tell. We’re obviously game planning for it now. You can’t replace what Chris brings. He’ll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways,” Booker said of Paul, who sustained a groin injury late in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Denver Nuggets.

It is unknown when Chris Paul will be able to return from his injury. While Suns head coach Monty Williams expressed his optimism that the Point God will be able to return sooner rather than later, the other updates haven’t really been encouraging.

For one, it was revealed on Tuesday that Paul could miss Games 3 to 5 because of the issue. He will be re-evaluated next week, meaning that the injury is as serious and significant as many expected.

The Suns officially labeled Paul as day-to-day with a left groin strain though, so at least there is still hope of an earlier return rather than a week-long wait.

For now, Suns fans can only be patient when it comes to Paul’s injury. As for Devin Booker and co., clearly they know what they need to do while waiting for their playmaker.