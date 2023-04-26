Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Shaquille O’Neal loves trolling Charles Barkley, and he does it with every opportunity he gets. And so when Devin Booker surpassed Chuck’s playoff record for the most 40-point games in Phoenix Suns history, it didn’t come as a surprise that Shaq had some comments.

While interviewing Booker following his 47-point explosion in their series-ending Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Suns star was made aware of his new franchise record. When Shaq heard it, he took the chance to mock his Inside the NBA co-host and called him a bum.

In a more hilarious turn, O’Neal thanked Booker for erasing Barkley’s record.

EJ: “Devin Booker passes Charles Barkley for the most 40-pt games in Suns playoff history”

CHUCK: “WHAT?!”

SHAQ: "You passed a bum. Thank you, Devin" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0bVyAyjUFj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

Fans have to give it to Shaquille O’Neal, though. When he’s not rubbing his multiple championships on the face of Charles Barkley, he’s making sure to mock him in other ways he can.

Unfortunately for Barkley, it’s unlikely the last time he’ll get some lighthearted jabs from Shaq. With Devin Booker playing really well in the 2023 postseason, it’s not hard to see him breaking more playoff records.

Aside from recording his sixth 40-point playoff game, Booker also made history on Wednesday for the most games with at least 40 points and 10 assists. He now has two of such, breaking a tie with Barkley (sorry, Chuck) and Kevin Johnson who have one each.

D-Book also now has the most 30-point games in the Suns’ playoff history with 17, again beating Barkley’s record of 16, per Stat Muse. With those kinds of numbers, Shaq might just be right. Barkley may be a bum in comparison to Booker (just kidding!).