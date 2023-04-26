To the surprise of no one, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was named Rookie of the Year Tuesday. He will presumably celebrate the honor, but before doing so he was a spectator for some classic back-and-forth between two NBA Hall of Famers and outspoken analysts.

When congratulating Banchero, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley took the opportunity to land a verbal jab on another Magic star, or rather former one, Shaquille O’Neal.

“Other than Dwight Howard, you’re another great Orlando [Magic] big man. Not many great men in Orlando. You’re second already behind Dwight,” Barkley said, via ClutchPoints.

"Other than Dwight Howard, you're another great Orlando [Magic] big man. Not many great men in Orlando. You're second already behind Dwight." Charles Barkley to Paolo Banchero 😂pic.twitter.com/Z91xfXk1mX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Shaq was the face of the franchise in the early and mid 1990s, leading who many consider to be the greatest NBA team to never win a championship. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the dream could ever be realized and proceeded to solidify himself as one of the most dominant players in the history of the sport. Even in just four seasons, O’Neal remains embedded in Magic history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Facts were not going to spoil Barkley’s good time, though. The trolling continued when pictures of the past Orlando Rookie of the Year winners were shown, which included a young Shaq, His TNT colleague wasted little time in pointing out some differences in appearance. This time, the Big Aristotle fired back, courtesy of ClutchPoints.

Chuck: “Man what happened to you? You used to be skinny.” Shaq: “I’m skinnier than you, that’s all I need to be.”

Chuck: "Man what happened to you? You used to be skinny." Shaq: "I'm skinnier than you, that's all I need to be." Charles Barkley is on a roll tonight😂pic.twitter.com/ndl2qYdv4j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

There are never a shortage of laughs on the Emmy award-winning sports talk show. Banter like this is a big reason why many NBA fans look forward to TNT’s basketball coverage. They often will be left with something memorable and amusing, even if it is not necessarily thorough analysis.

Jokes aside, Paolo Banchero is on his way to becoming the next prominent Orlando player after averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Hopefully, he will continue to impress and become historically prominent enough to become a punchline himself one day.