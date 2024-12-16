The Phoenix Suns secured their second consecutive win, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tyus Jones and Devin Booker were at the forefront of it for Phoenix in that contest.

Although Booker posted 28 points, it was Jones who stole the show. He had 19 points on 8-9 shooting and knocked down all three of his three-point attempts. Following the win, Booker spoke to reporters and broke down how Jones was successful in all facets of the basketball court.

“He's mastered that since the sixth grade,” Booker said. “I keep telling y'all to watch him be super punctual. Since then, he's always had a pace on the open floor and his scoring, which is so underrated. I'm glad that he is on our side.”

The first season of a Jones and Booker backcourt seems to be paying dividends. Jones is having a career season alongside Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. He's averaging a career-high 12.5 points, seven assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. However, he's averaging a career-high in three-point makes and attempts. Not to mention, Jones is connecting on 42.9% of those. While some can say it's a byproduct of playing alongside the Suns Big 3, there's more to it than that.

Mike Budenholzer and Devin Booker love what Tyus Jones brings

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer has an offensive system that emphasizes the three-pointer more than any shot. The Suns are sixth in total threes made and seventh in total threes attempted. That trickles down to every player, from Jones to Booker to Durant. Luckily, the influx of threes wasn't a lone-season revelation. Jones explained postgame about a conversation he had that sparked that influx.

“That third year (in Memphis), it was in the off-season talking with Taylor Jenkins about just being a little bit more aggressive shooting the ball, especially from the three-point line. So that's been something they've been on me about here as well. Everyone knows about Bud's system. He wants us to get up threes. Also, with the gravity that KD, Book, and Brad create, everyone else is getting an open look. So just being ready to fire them and knock them down.”

The Phoenix point guard has been the X-factor heading into the season. It was evident before his first game with the team. Grayson Allen and Budenholzer convinced Jones to join the Suns. 25 games into the season, and it hasn't disappointed. He's been the floor general that they missed all of last season. His impact opens up the floor for Booker, Beal, and Durant. For the Suns head coach, he sees that as well as anyone.

While Jones explained how his three-point emphasis grew, Budenholzer echoed that sentiment. He detailed how he's been on Jones about taking those shots throughout the game and the season.

“We probably just have to stay on him and be in his ear more,” Budenholzer said. The more aggressive he is, the better we are as a team. I think that's harder for him to wrap around with his basketball intellect and his point guard kind of nature. When he's aggressive, I think we are at our best. He's done that some recently, and we need more of it.”

Tyus Jones has been the Suns' X-factor this season

Budenholzer isn't exaggerating about the Suns' need for more scoring from Jones. In the past eight games, he's scored 10+ points. In all of those games, he's shot 37% from three or better while taking a minimum of three attempts. Plus, it unlocks another dimension to the offenses.

Defenses will sag off of guys like Jones to focus on the three stars. As a result, it allows Jones consistent, open looks. Phoenix has been encouraged by his increased scoring production. As Jones described it, his mentality is about making the right decision every play.

“It's finding in the flow, trying not to pass up shots that they're just taking,” Jones said. “I'm not hesitating to make my reads. Whatever the defense is giving me in the last couple of games, it's been some early looks and just getting in a rhythm early on, and that's been helping me.

“I'm not coming in saying, ‘I'm going to shoot X amount of times tonight' or anything like that. I'm just taking what the defense gives me, looking to try to be a playmaker. That's scoring or creating for others and just taking my shots with confidence.”

Beal remains out with right knee swelling. It could mean that Tyus Jones will be in line for another scoring opportunity. After all, he's been in that position for the first 25 games and will likely be in that same spot for the remainder of the season. The emphasis from Devin Booker, Mike Budenholzer, and other teammates and coaches should result in a dead-eye shooter that teams will respect and pay serious attention to.