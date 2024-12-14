ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Suns prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-17) aim to break their five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Sunday, December 15, at Footprint Center. The Suns enter as heavy 9.5-point favorites, boasting a more consistent offensive performance averaging 113.9 points per game compared to Portland's 106.8 points. Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 25.3 points per game, while the Blazers will look to their young talent to spark an upset. This Western Conference matchup promises competitive action. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET, with a total point line set at 226 expecting to be a high-scoring affair on Sunday night.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Suns Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Phoenix Suns: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 226 (-114)

Under: 226 (-106)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers, despite their 8-17 record, are poised to upset the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, December 15. While the Blazers have struggled this season, they've shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a surprising victory. Portland's young talent, led by Scoot Henderson, who's averaging 5.1 assists per game, has the ability to exploit the Suns' inconsistent defense. The Blazers' recent close game against the Spurs, losing by just two points (118-116), demonstrates their ability to compete with stronger opponents. Additionally, Portland's 13-11-1 record against the spread this season shows they often perform better than expected.

The Suns, despite their 13-11 record, have been struggling lately, going 3-9 in their last 12 games. Their defensive vulnerabilities, allowing 114.4 points per game (19th in the NBA), present an opportunity for Portland's offense to thrive. The Blazers' ability to force turnovers, coupled with the Suns' tendency to give up the ball, could be a key factor in this matchup. If Portland can capitalize on Phoenix's recent inconsistencies and maintain their competitive edge, they have a real chance of securing an upset victory. The Blazers' underdog status might work in their favor, as they have nothing to lose and everything to gain in this Western Conference showdown.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, December 15, at the Footprint Center. The Suns, with a superior 13-11 record, have a clear advantage over the struggling Blazers, who sit at 8-17. Phoenix's offensive firepower, led by Devin Booker averaging 25.3 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for Portland's defense, which allows 116.1 points per game. The Suns' recent performance, including a 134-126 win against Utah where Booker dropped 34 points, demonstrates their ability to outscore opponents.

Furthermore, the Suns have dominated recent matchups against the Blazers, winning their last three encounters. Phoenix's home court advantage, coupled with Portland's five-game road losing streak, tilts the odds heavily in the Suns' favor. The Blazers' defensive vulnerabilities, allowing opponents to shoot 47.5% from the field, play directly into the Suns' strengths. With the Suns averaging 113.9 points per game compared to Portland's 106.8, the home team is well-positioned to not only win but potentially cover the 9.5-point spread. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Suns should capitalize on their offensive prowess and the Blazers' road woes to secure a convincing victory.

Final Trail Blazers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns (-9.5) are poised to cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers (+9.5) in their matchup on Sunday, December 15, at Footprint Center. The Suns, with a 13-11 record, have shown superior offensive capabilities, averaging 113.9 points per game compared to Portland's 106.8. Led by Devin Booker's 25.3 points per game, Phoenix's firepower should overwhelm the Blazers' defense, which allows 116.1 points per game. The Suns' recent 134-126 victory against Utah demonstrates their ability to put up big numbers.

While the Trail Blazers (8-17) have been competitive against the spread this season (13-11-1), they face significant challenges in this matchup. Portland's five-game losing streak and struggles on the road make covering the 9.5-point spread a daunting task. The Suns have dominated recent encounters with the Blazers, winning their last three meetings. The Suns are well-positioned to not only win but cover the spread. Expect Phoenix's offensive prowess and home court advantage to lead them to a victory by comfortably covering the 9.5-point spread on the backs of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as they look to put on a show on Sunday night.

Final Trail Blazers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -9.5 (-110), Over 226 (-114)