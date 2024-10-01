As the Phoenix Suns signed Tyus Jones to a one-year, $3.3 million contract, both head coach Mike Budenholzer and guard Grayson Allen were smiling from ear to ear. During the Suns' media day, Jones explained what the message was when he met with the ownership group.

“That's what they brought me here for, just to be me, play my game, be the leader that I am,” Jones said. “The guys allow me to do that. That's huge for me of having and given that confidence to, you know, go out there and play my game and communicate whatever I see or feel out there.”

Jones has played with many NBA greats, past and present. He played with Kevin Garnett, Derrick Rose, and Jimmy Butler when they were on the Minnesota Timberwolves. When Jones signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, he backed up point guard Ja Morant. Fast forward to Phoenix, he is playing with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, three of the top stars in the NBA.

However, it wasn't only the star power and the ownership group that influenced Jones to sign with the Suns. Grayson Allen was one of the major factors when Jones signed with the Suns. There were questions about who would be in the starting lineup, between the two. Regardless of the lineup change, Allen remained optimistic about the team's improvement.

“Me looking at Ty being a starter, I just feel like our team got a lot better,” Allen said. “I'm still the same, same player, a better player. I'm happy our team got a lot better, I'm happy Tyus is on our team, and I'm looking forward to how we look out there with having him. So I could be more excited to have him on our team and I'm ok with what comes with that.”

Meanwhile, Durant and Booker called their shot for the gold medal while they were in Paris representing USA Basketball. Throughout the preparation for each game, the duo was shocked to learn that the Suns had landed Jones. Even though the two all-stars have played with a plethora of key players, Jones stands out as one they can truly benefit from.



“Tyus was just another veteran presence that been around great players throughout his career,” Durant said. “He played in different roles where he was coming off the bench, had the feeling for guys that were injured, got traded to a Washington team where he had to assume a starting role. So he's been in different situations and so a guy who's seen a lot in this league is always good. Being around the last two weeks, seeing this game, being able to figure out what, and how I can help as well has been fun.”

Rewinding to Jones's conversation with upper management, they were unsure if they could sign the point guard. After all, many contending teams were willing to spend extra money.

“I understand it's going to be really tough for someone to take less money to come play for the organization,” Ishbia said. “He got a chance to talk to Coach Bud, and he talked to Kevin, Devin, and Brad. Tyus knew Grayson from college, all these guys know what we're about here, and they were able to communicate that.”

Will Mike Budenholzer and Grayson Allen make the Tyus Jones signing worth it for the Suns?

Jones was one of the hottest names on the free agent market. Although he may not have the superstar aura, his impact cannot be understated. The former Duke Blue Devil had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.35 last season, the highest of any player in a season since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. Throughout that time, Jones has the three highest marks in a season with 7.04 in 2021-22 and 6.96 in 2018-19.

He also produced one of the best seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards. Jones averaged 12 points, 7.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and only 1.3 turnovers per game. For the first time, he started every single game and proved why he deserved to be in that spot. Jones had 21 of his 66 games with zero turnovers.

Playing with Durant and Booker seems like a dream come true for Jones. Two players who can score about as well as anybody. However, the Suns still have Beal, who is an exceptional scorer in his own right. Beal had been playing somewhat of a point guard role throughout the previous season.

He only played in 53 games and averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists in 33.3 minutes per game. While Beal was extremely efficient, he was consistently injured and could never find a true rhythm. That, combined with the added pressure of being a playmaker made matters worse. As Beal found out about the signing, he shared his initial reaction to Jones joining the squad.



“All smiles… that's it though,” Beal said. “It's exciting though, man. I get to be a two guard, a combo guard, which is what I was for 12 years of my career. To continue to thrive in that role, I'm just super excited with the team we have. Tyus and Monte (Morris) help everybody, it doesn't just help me. I'm excited I get to be Brad.”

The Suns will begin their preseason on October 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Suns fans and the entire NBA can see the impact Jones will have on the Big 3.