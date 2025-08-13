Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that he didn't fret too much about James Cook's hold-in, which ended yesterday and was quickly followed by a contract extension today.

Beane and Cook hashed out a deal that will pay Cook $48 million over four years, keeping the running back in Buffalo. And while some may have been concerned the Bills could start the season without Cook or that it could become a big distraction for the Super Bowl contenders, Beane was confident in the team and Cook's intentions.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane said he was at first worried about the James Cook hold-in becoming a distraction, but believes the core of the team knew what this was about, and everyone was level-headed,” The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cook being at team meetings and walkthroughs helped.”

Beane also explained that Cook's hold-in ended yesterday because, according to Buscaglia, the sides agreed that he needed to practice with the team to return to the negotiating table.

Article Continues Below

However it happened, it is a sign of great news for the Bills, who expect once again to be a contender in the AFC. Cook has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and as a rookie in 2022, he had 507 yards on a fraction of the carries he got the following two years. Last season, Cook also ran for a league-leading 16 touchdowns and caught another two.

In the playoffs, Cook has also proven effective; last postseason, he rushed for 272 yards and ran for 3 touchdowns in the Bills' three playoff games.

Cook is reportedly guaranteed about $30 million of the $48 million total in his new deal. The contract makes him tied for the sixth-highest paid running back in the NFL in terms of annual value; only Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara make more. The guaranteed money ranks third in the NFL, behind Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty.

The Bills play their second game of the preseason on Sunday, Aug. 17 vs. the Chicago Bears. On Sept. 7, Buffalo opens the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens.