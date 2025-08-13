The New York Mets have made some recent moves, as Frankie Montas has been demoted to the bullpen. This includes bringing up a familiar face, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Paul Blackburn is coming up to Mets for bullpen role, it was learned. The McLean/Sproat call to start in Montas’ spot remains unknown,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn will most likely replace Justin Hagenman, who was a big part of the Mets' bullpen in their latest win against the Atlanta Braves, where he threw 4.0 scoreless innings. The last time Blackburn pitched was on June 28, as he had been on IL because of a shoulder injury.

Before Blackburn was put on IL, he was not playing his best, and he pitched a 7.71 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 18.2 innings over four starts and two relief outings. Though the Mets are bringing him up, his stay on the roster could be short. For their game in the coming days against the Seattle Mariners, they're going to need a starter, and with Montas shifting to the bullpen, they'll either turn to Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat.

Montas missed the first three months due to a lat injury that he suffered during spring training. Since he made his debut on June 24, he has struggled. In eight appearances, he has a 6.38 ERA with 32 strikeouts, 12 walks, and eight home runs allowed.

The Mets had high hopes for Montas, especially after signing him to a two-year contract with the team in the offseason that has a player option for 2026.

When the pitcher is called up for the game against the Mariners, the Mets will have to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

The Mets are now trying to get out of a slump, and the hope is that they can get into a rhythm and win a few games in a row.