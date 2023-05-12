Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had a terrific postseason. The eighth-year player averaged 33.7 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 11 games and became the first player since Michael Jordan to have at least 295 points through eight playoff contests.

But Booker played through pain. That was evident in the Suns’ 125-100 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, which ended their season Thursday night.

Suns coach Monty Williams offered more on Booker, who went down with a foot injury in the first quarter of Game 5 against the Nuggets on Tuesday night. Booker clearly played hurt Thursday and had just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 35 minutes.

“I haven’t gotten a medical report on that, but I think he is dealing with some soreness,” Williams said postgame.

“Just watching him, he didn’t have that same pop. He’s just too tough of a guy to admit when he’s feeling something.”

Booker noticeably struggled to turn corners against Nuggets defenders after he did with ease earlier this series.

Phoenix’s star guard did not meet with media in the locker room. However, team exit interviews are scheduled Friday at some point.

Devin Booker and the Suns saw championship expectations rise high this season, especially after trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant in February.

The Suns were picked to win the West by FanDuel. Ultimately, they did not have enough to beat the Nuggets.

Luka Doncic last year. Nikola Jokic this year. For the second year in a row, Devin Booker and the Suns go down in embarrassing fashion to a European superstar and his team 😬 pic.twitter.com/oIGtAn7HVd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

Devin Booker when facing playoff elimination 😬 19 PTS, 8-of-22 FG, 0-of-7 3PT, -15

11 PTS, 3-of-14 FG, 0-of-4 3PT, -41

12 PTS, 4-of-13 FG, 1-of-3 3PT, -27 pic.twitter.com/LmhJCIagPc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

Phoenix’s offseason will include questions about the Suns’ roster and maybe even Williams. Devin Booker is 26 years old, so his prime is expected to be ahead of him.