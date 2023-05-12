A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns just suffered a devastating season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. It came in embarrassing fashion as well, with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets completely blowing out the Suns en route to a series-clinching 1251-100 victory in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round encounter.

Oh, and did I mention that the Suns were playing on their own home floor? This is now the second consecutive year that Phoenix was eliminated from the playoffs on their home court — and via a heartbreaking blowout, no less.

As such, you can’t really blame Booker for his decision to walk out on the press after the game. Technically speaking, the Suns superstar didn’t exactly walk out from his post-game interview. He actually never came out to face the media. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Tim MacMahon, Booker decided to leave the arena without talking to the press.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s not exactly a good look for Book. To be fair, he was seen shaking hands with the Nuggets players post-game, but he clearly had a dejected look on his face — and understandably so. I guess he just wasn’t in the mood to discuss the intricacies of how their season ended in such a humiliating way.

It’s going to be a very interesting summer for the Suns. The Nuggets exposed their weaknesses in this series, and you have to say that there are more than a few of them. Phoenix will be back next year, and with a full offseason under their belt, they should be back with a vengeance.