The Phoenix Suns are going through as chaotic of a season as it gets, and no one feels that like Devin Booker, especially after the 115-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. While he's been through a plethora of tough seasons, this one ranks towards the top. With two other superstars, there's been disarray on multiple fronts.

Fans even ripped Booker and his resurfaced “unstoppable” comments about the Big 3. However, he's just as frustrated as anyone. Booker explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about the disconnect when Phoenix started to trail in the game.

“You can't have that. The vibes and communication being high when we have it rolling and things going well and then when we get in a tough spot, just fold.” I just want to see the energy. Energy and effort are high no matter what the score is. Just keep playing”

In that area, there's been a major disconnect with the team. After all, Bradley Beal sent a strong reminder to the Suns after Monday's triumphant win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He's been in trade rumors between him and Jimmy Butler, ever since he was benched.

Beal himself dropped 25 points on 10-15 shooting in that game. Meanwhile, Booker dropped 10 points and 10 assists on only 3-16 shooting. Nonetheless, the team chemistry looked good. Fast forward 24 hours and there was a big disconnect. The Hornets scored 37 points in the second quarter, compared to the Suns' 17.

Devin Booker's sentiment remains for the Suns after Hornets upset

That was the story of the game. As Booker mentioned postgame, they were in a tough spot and folded. He's one of the leaders on the team and expects more. Beal took accountability as well following the loss. He had nearly an identical statistical line to Booker on Monday.

“We can't do that,” Beal said. “We can't do that. It's a tough one. We definitely took a step back.”

While it was a back-to-back, it was a step in the wrong direction for Phoenix. The Hornets lost 10 straight games before the upset victory against the Suns. Despite Booker's 39 points, it wasn't enough. However, it's not the Suns' stars that are relishing in defeat. It's also point guard Tyus Jones.

The first-year Phoenix man has taken on a newer role with the team. He has the highest-scoring season of his career. Still, Jones remains an elite passer and facilitator. He explained postgame a sentiment that fans and the entire team have been rallying around.

“What's the deal, what's the problem?” Jones said. “Why aren't we playing up to the standard that we all felt we were capable of and that honestly we showed in 1st stretch of the season. It's been a rough go the last few weeks. I think everyone is wondering the same thing.”

The Suns need to establish a standard quickly

Unfortunately for the 16-19 Suns, they've been inconsistent ever since Kevin Durant returned from injury. After starting 8-1, they've gone 8-18 since. While injuries have been thrown into the mix, that standard isn't there. Even with head coach Mike Budenholzer, there's not a particular way that the team plays, and many are pouncing on it.

There will be leads in multiple quarters. However, a simple five-point lead can turn into a 10-15 point deficit. It forces Phoenix to play desperate basketball. That's not the standard they play with, but it certainly looks like it. Some believe that trading Beal will establish a standard.

However, that style isn't reflective of one player. No matter if it's Booker, Beal, or Durant, the answer isn't axing one of them. It's about initiating a routine style that is easily identifiable on a nightly basis. Through 35 games, there's been a fundamental error within the team.

A trade won't solve anything, but it could help. Furthermore, the franchise needs to turn it around to make the playoffs. Sitting as the 12th seed pushes them out of the playoffs. There are plenty of games left but three games below .500 isn't helping their case.