Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, the Phoenix Suns grabbed attention by assembling a high-powered trio featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Praised as top-tier scorers, Durant and Booker confidently labeled themselves as unguardable.

“I’m saying it respectfully, I don’t know how teams are gonna guard us,” Booker famously said.

Fast forward to now, the Suns are in a slump. They’ve dropped four consecutive games, including a 126-108 rout by the Indiana Pacers, and their recent stretch is even worse, with a disappointing 6-14 record in their last 20 matchups.

Fans reacting to Devin Booker's previous comments

Hoops fans are quick to blast Devin Booker, as his previous comments resurfaced.

“Everybody I knowing this big 3 was gone be ass because they had no defenders>>>>” said one user.

Another user in X (formerly Twitter) said, “Love Book but cmon mannnnnn 😂😂😂”

One more use had a more detailed breakdown of how the Suns have been disappointing, especially focusing on Devin Booker’s play, “The funniest part about this is that he's been the most disappointing out of the 3. Beal is obviously the worst player but I most people expected him to be bad. Book went from averaging 26 or more while shooting over 46% in in 5 of the last 6 seasons . Now he's at 24.6PPG while shooting 43%, both of which are his lowest since 2017.”

Losing streaks tend to force teams into deep reflection, and the Suns are no different. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal were hailed as a “superteam,” yet they’ve struggled to meet expectations.

Injuries have been a recurring issue, sidelining each player at different times. This constant disruption has shattered the Suns' momentum, raising doubts among fans about whether this trio can truly come together.

The Suns' recent roster shakeup

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are set to be removed from the starting lineup. After enduring a tough four-game losing streak, it’s clear the Suns felt a shake-up was necessary.

The Suns brought in Dunn and veteran center Mason Plumlee to replace Beal and Nurkic. Initially, the adjustment didn't yield results, as Phoenix struggled offensively, shooting just 5-of-19 in the first quarter. They fell behind 17-5 early and entered the second quarter trailing 23-16.

Phoenix eventually tied the game at 52-52 when Durant threw down a dunk with about eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. Moments later, Booker drained a 3-pointer, giving Phoenix its first lead of the night.

The strategy paid off in the end as Bradley Beal delivered 25 points off the bench, and Kevin Durant contributed 23, helping the Phoenix Suns break their four-game losing streak with a 109-99 road win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Still, the Suns are down the Western Conference standings during this rough patch, landing in the 12th spot with a 16-18 record. They now sit a game and a half behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final NBA Play-In Tournament berth.

The recent lineup adjustment appeared to be the solution to the Phoenix Suns’ struggles, at least for this game.