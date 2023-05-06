The Phoenix Suns earned a must-win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals Friday night. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant had the type of monster games one would expect them to have if a victory without Chris Paul was going to be pulled out in the Footprint Center.

Actually, they were historically monster games, so much so that it brings to light a harsh realization that might dampen the good vibes in Phoenix right now.

“The 86 combined points for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were the most in a playoff game without a teammate scoring double-figures,” Kevin Pelton of ESPN tweeted. “I have the previous record as 79 by Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Game 5 of the 2018 first round vs. Utah.”

That is equally impressive as it is frightening. Everyone knew depth was going to be an issue when the Suns traded a massive haul to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant in February. But they probably felt a stacked starting five and maybe one or two additional guys on a given night could be enough to survive a Western Conference that was also littered with question marks.

Well, now Chris Paul is injured and Deandre Ayton has been incognito too frequently in the series. That means Booker and Durant, who had 47 and 39 points, respectively, might need to erupt for more outings like Game 3’s mid-range bonanza. Booker has arguably been the most consistently dominant player this postseason in what feels like his official coronation as a member of the NBA’s active elites. Even so, that type of pace has either been just enough or insufficient to will Phoenix to victory.

He and Durant simply need help from their teammates. Terrence Ross and TJ Warren are supposed to add some more firepower, but they have yet to prove themselves capable of being consistent contributors. Same goes for Torrey Craig, who has completely cooled off from his hot postseason start.

Denver’s defense can be exploited. That’s what people have said all year long. And while two of the best pure scorers in the game are emphatically highlighting that, it still might not result in collective success.

The Suns are down 2-1 heading into another crucial Game 4 Sunday. Fans will want to see if the reinforcements finally arrive or if Devin Booker and Kevin Durant remain stranded in the desert.