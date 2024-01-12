Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker speaks on 30-point performance, scoring 16 points in the first quarter versus the Lakers.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker led the team to a dominant win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Booker recorded 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists en route to a 127-109 victory. Booker spoke on his night in the post-game press conference, mentioning teammate Kevin Durant instilled extra confidence into him before the game.

“My teammates asking me. KD came to me before the game and was like, ‘I want you aggressive. Don't worry about getting me involved. I'll get myself involved,'” said Booker, per Duane Rankin at AZ Central.

Booker scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter, having his foot on the gas right off the tip. The Suns are an extremely talented team but they haven't been consistent in showing dominance. Their matchup against the Lakers proved to be a vital win in the team's confidence, leading for much of the game.

Despite three stars in their lineup with Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Sunds lie as the No. 8 team in the Western Conference standings. They haven't quite clicked as a team and the fact that they're extremely top-heavy hasn't played well to finish games. They may have the star power, but with so many options, it leaves the Suns wondering who to get the ball to and when to feed certain players.

They haven't had much of a free-flowing game on both ends of the floor, but that's starting to change. If Durant and Booker can serve as the leaders and look to score off the reads they get each game, things will start to click in Phoenix.