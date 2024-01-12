Kevin Durant had an awesome reaction to Bradley Beal's highlight play against Austin Reaves.

After losing three of their previous four games, the Phoenix Suns managed to bounce back and pick up a big 127-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Bradley Beal had easily his best game of the season for Phoenix (37 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 14/21 FGM), but it was a highlight bucket against Austin Reaves that really caught the attention of his fellow superstar teammate Kevin Durant.

The beginning of Beal's tenure with the Suns has been a bit rocky to say the least, but he showed he is still capable of being one of the top scorers in the league all night long against the Lakers. That was never more evident than on a play where he pulled out several in-and-out dribble moves while being guarded by Reaves before draining a midrange jumper, and it led to a hilarious reaction from Durant after the game.

“He had Austin [Reaves] dancing.” Kevin Durant gave props to Bradley Beal on his nasty move tonight 🙌 (via ⁦@michaelcorvoNBA⁩) pic.twitter.com/9ruDyHZe86 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2024

Bradley Beal is toying with Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/dwXkCmUKJU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 12, 2024

As you can see in the clip, Reaves had no shot at stopping Beal on this play, and it was just one of several highlights that came through during Beal's big outing for Phoenix. Kevin Durant clearly liked what he saw from Beal, and the rest of the Suns fanbase will surely agree with KD's hilarious take that will have Austin Reaves shielding his eyes.

Phoenix will be hoping this victory can give them some momentum moving forward, as they still are sitting in just eighth place in the Western Conference with a 20-18 record. Considering how crowded the standings still are, it won't take much for the Suns to begin moving up the ladder, and if Beal can keep on playing at this high level, they could quickly become the dangerous team they were expected to be before the season started.