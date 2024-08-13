After winning a gold medal with Team USA, Phoenix Suns star duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker found time to celebrate. Pictures of Durant and Booker relaxing on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, following a demanding Olympics campaign went viral on social media. The Phoenix teammates were seen sunbathing in several pictures that surfaced online.

The two basketball stars enthralled millions of hoops fans worldwide with their play at the 2024 Olympics. Booker and Durant were instrumental in Team USA's winning its 17th gold medal at the quadrennial competition and fifth straight gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

The 35-year-old Durant became the first USA men's player to win four Olympic medals. The one-time NBA MVP, who missed the five exhibition games with a calf strain, made an instant impact after coming back in Team USA's first game at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time NBA champion stepped up in clutch moments, making big plays and relieving pressure on his teammates. The Suns superstar averaged 13.8 points on 54% shooting from the field, including 51.9% from the 3-point range. Overall, Durant made 27 of 50 shots, including 14-of-27 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Booker was the unsung hero in Team USA's Olympic triumph. The 27-year-old was exceptional on the defensive end of the floor, while his ability to knock down shots under pressure was on full display.

The Phoenix guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in six games. The four-time NBA All-Star shot 56.8% from the field, including 56.5% from the 3-point range. Overall, Booker shot 25-of-44 from the floor, including 13-of-23 from downtown.

What to expect from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns this year

This upcoming NBA season, Suns fans are hoping Durant and Booker will make splashes from the perimeter and not the pool. But with former NBA champion Mike Budenholzer now coaching the team, it should be easier to generate splashier looks on offense next season.

Phoenix has three of the NBA's best shot creators in Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal, which should be enough most nights to carve up opposing teams. However, the lack of a true point guard hurt the Suns last season. Thankfully, after Phoenix added Tyus Jones and Monte Morris, the Suns might have enough on their roster to win the franchise's first NBA championship.

While Phoenix fans saw that regular season success means nothing in some cases, the Suns could have found themselves in a much more manageable spot with over 50 regular-season victories – and it could be a real possibility with the new coach and a quality high-end talent pool. Phoenix should be able to compete for an NBA title this year and rally the valley around them.