The Phoenix Suns are using the 2024 offseason to prepare for a bounceback year under the leadership of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, Phoenix understands it takes admirable depth to compete in the Western Conference. As such, they have made a decisive NBA Free Agency move on former Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones.

Jones, who is considered the free agent market's top point guard, has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 28-year-old looks to bring a stout floor general presence to a Phoenix team that could use greater playmaking.

Jones provided insight into his decision to sign with Phoenix:

“The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels and my family – beginning with the way (Governor) Matt Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard,” Jones told ESPN.

“My agent (Kevin Bradbury) walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels but the Suns' opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agency next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season.”

Can Tyus Jones help lead Suns to a championship?

Jones is coming off an impressive one-year stint with the Wizards during the 2023-24 season. Through 66 games, Jones averaged a career-high 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, and shot 41.3 percent on his three-pointers. As mentioned, several teams were interested in Jones' services, but Phoenix captured his commitment.

Jones looks to help facilitate two of the best scorers in the NBA.

Despite being 25 years old, Kevin Durant had one of his years during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 27.1 points per contest, which ranked him fifth in the league. In addition, he played 75 regular season games, his most since the 2018-2019 season with the Golden State Warriors. Durant will enter the 2024-25 season with a fire alongside his other offensive running mate.

Devin Booker matched Durant's scoring mark with 27.1 points per game during the regular season along with a career-high 6.9 assists. It will be interesting to see how Booker, Durant, and the rest of the team fare after the Suns' NBA Free Agency moves.