Team USA basketball star Kevin Durant is overjoyed with his Olympics experience. Durant helped Team USA take the gold medal at the Paris event this summer. The Paris Olympics are considered to be possibly Durant's final appearance at the games.

“I had some great teams. I can’t compare, but this was so much fun for a month. Traveling the world, man, going to places I’ve never been,” Durant said in an interview with Overtime.

The veteran NBA star is likely to end his Olympics run in Paris. Durant is one of the most prolific NBA players of all-time, with statistics landing him in the top 10 all-time in scoring. Durant also won NBA championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors, in 2017 and 2018. The future Hall of Fame player has also made 14 All-Star game appearances in the league.

Team USA muscled their way through the Olympics

Team USA didn't have it easy in their run to gold. The Americans nearly lost a warm-up game to South Sudan, needing a late layup from LeBron James to win that game.

Things got even more complicated during regular competition. The Americans were behind in a game against Serbia, and looked to be toast. Once again, the veterans of the squad took over the game. Stephen Curry made a flurry of three-pointers to lift Team USA over Serbia in that Olympics contest. Durant came off the bench to score nine points in the contest.

In the final contest for gold against France, Durant got a starting spot. He made the most of his appearance. Durant finished the contest with 15 points and four rebounds, playing 31 minutes. The veteran seemed comfortable doing anything asked of him in that game, and the Americans pushed past France 98-87.

Durant now has four gold medals with Team USA basketball. His first came in London at the 2012 Olympics. In 2020, the forward won the Most Valuable Player award at the Olympic games in Tokyo. If this is the end of his run with Team USA, the forward certainly made the most of his tenure.

Durant was the second overall selection in the 2007 NBA Draft. He played for Texas basketball for one season, before leaving school. He played for the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and now the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

Team USA men's basketball is not the only squad to win the gold medal in Paris. The American women also won the gold medal, in a close game over France. The United States finished the Olympics leading the overall medal count.