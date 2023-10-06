Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel said his superstars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, will play in the team's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday on a minutes restriction.

“Those guys are going to play in Detroit, but they're not going to play much,” Vogel said.

Vogel told ClutchPoints he will evaluate how often Booker and Durant play in the Suns' four other preseason games on a game-by-game basis.

Phoenix did not say whether guard Bradley Beal will play, but there are no indications Beal has an injury or anything preventative that would limit his play.

The Suns play Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, who are led by their former coach, Monty Williams. Williams led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Booker said Thursday he could talk “all day” about Williams did for his career. Durant played with Williams in 19 games after he was traded to the Suns in February.

The Suns and Pistons will tip off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at noon PT (3 p.m. EST) Sunday. Suns coach Frank Vogel offered perspective on what he wants to see from his stars.

“Just get their feet wet,” Vogel said, “and get the feel of a real game against not ourselves.”

Durant was asked how much he would play in the preseason and said he would leave it up to Vogel.

“I'll pretty much do whatever coach tells me to do,” Durant said.

The Suns have maybe their best team in franchise history on the floor this season. Booker, Beal and Durant are the best scoring trio in the NBA and are one of the favorites to win the championship.

Vogel outlined what he wants to see from the Suns in their first preseason game on the road.

“First game, try to get everybody in so everybody gets to execute our system and our schemes against another opponent,” Vogel said.