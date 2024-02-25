The Phoenix Suns are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. However, before tip-off, Devin Booker was seen linking up with Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Burrow and Chase got some great seats as they're right on the court watching the Suns warm up. It was cool to see Booker make his way over and greet them as well. Even Bradley Beal came over to say hi to the Bengals stars.
With the NFL offseason in full swing we're likely to see more football stars pop up around NBA games. Although the Suns are in eighth place in the Western Conference, the superstars on the roster will continue garnering plenty of interest for fans to watch the games.
Additionally, why not go watch Phoenix and Los Angeles? Sitting court side watching Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis sounds like a great time.
With that said, this is a big game for the Suns. They're currently on a two-game losing streak after failing to defeat the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets in back-to-back games. Maybe Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase can bring some good luck to Phoenix as they take on the ninth place Lakers.
Devin Booker is looking as good as ever this season. Despite missing some time early in the season, he's proving to be the same reliable superstar he's been since entering the league. This season he's averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. With Durant and Beal as his teammates, Phoenix has a shot at winning an NBA title. They just need to lock up a playoff spot first.