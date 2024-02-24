Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant continues to climb up the record books as one of the NBA's all-time top scorers. Durant is giving a shoutout to Carmelo Anthony as the Suns star passes him on the career scoring list.
“Carmelo [Anthony] was somebody I looked up to since I was 13, 14 years old. So to be in the same category up there with him in points, is an honor,” Durant said. Anthony retired from the NBA in 2022 after scoring a career 28,289 points in the league.
Durant surpassed Anthony on the scoring list on Friday. The forward scored 28 points in a losing effort for the Suns, who bowed to the Houston Rockets 114-110. Durant got a double-double in the game, adding 11 rebounds on top of the point total.
Durant continues to have an amazing season for the Suns. He's averaging 28 points a contest for the Suns, who are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Durant's performance this season included a chance to star for the West in this year's All-Star Game. He also passed Moses Malone earlier this year on the NBA career scoring list.
Durant is now chasing Shaquille O' Neal, as the next player on the career scoring list. O'Neal has 28,596 career points and Durant could well surpass that before the season is over. At the time of writing, Durant has 28,296 points, with miles to go.
The Suns are now 33-24 on the year, following the loss to Houston. The team's next game is on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, at 3:30 Eastern. It will be Durant's next chance to catch up to Shaq.