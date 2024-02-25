The Phoenix Suns are getting some tough news. Suns guard Bradley Beal is still not ready to play due to some problems with his hamstring, per Phoenix Sports. Beal will miss the team's game Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Suns coach Frank Vogel says Beal is remaining out due to discomfort the guard sustained during a recent workout.
“Soft tissue stuff you've gotta be careful with,” Vogel said, per Phoenix Sports. Beal has been out since February 13 for the Suns, when he went down during a game with the Sacramento Kings. Beal has also been battling a nose injury this year.
Phoenix and coach Vogel are surely hoping the veteran can return to the floor very soon. Beal is averaging 18 points a game this year for the Suns, while shooting about 50 percent from the floor. He's appeared in 30 games for the team. This is his first year in Phoenix after spending several years with the Washington Wizards.
The Suns are fighting for playoff position in the NBA's Western Conference. The team is eighth in the West, with a 33-24 record. The team has lost two games in a row. Phoenix will have to continue relying on Kevin Durant for offense, without Beal in the lineup. Durant is having an excellent season, passing Carmelo Anthony on the NBA career points list while averaging 28 points a game.
The Suns and Lakers play on Sunday, starting at 3:30 Eastern. The Lakers are 31-27 on the season and also need to win to keep pace in the Western Conference race for playoff spots.