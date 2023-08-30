The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have a growing rivalry. Earlier this season, Suns guard Devin Booker and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic were involved in a face-to-face trash-talking session late in a game Phoenix won on the road March 5.

Earlier this week, an audio clip from what Booker and Doncic said to each other was posted on X. The Suns led by two points before Doncic drove to the rim and forced forward Josh Okogie to fall before he missed a floater. Phoenix forward Kevin Durant got a rebound before Booker and Doncic went back-and-forth.

LEAKED Audio Of The Devin Booker & Luka Doncic Altercation In Dallas👀: Booker- “That’s a charge… don’t f*ck with me” Luka- “Shut the f*ck up” Also, you can hear Kyrie Irving cursing at Booker: “Now you wanna call that sh*t… you wouldn’t be crying if that was someone else”😳 pic.twitter.com/9zOLoPVels — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) August 28, 2023

“That's a charge!” Booker said to a nearby referee.

Doncic turned to Booker and said, “Shut the f**k up.” Booker responded, “Don't f**k with me,” before the two got in each other's faces.

“Don't play with me,” Booker said after they were broken up.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving later said the Suns would not be upset if Doncic did not commit what could have been a charge.

Dallas and Phoenix played in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns led the series 2-0 and then 3-2 before the Mavericks embarrassed them with a 33-point blowout victory in Game 7 in Phoenix.

The Suns had the best record in the NBA that regular season at 64-18.

There is also competition between Doncic and Suns center Deandre Ayton. Ayton was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and Doncic was picked No. 3. Doncic has emerged as one of the NBA's best players while Ayton and the Suns have reached the NBA Finals once.

The Suns and Mavericks notably have a Christmas Day game this season. There is no love lost between the two teams and it's possible Booker, Doncic and the rest of their teammates could have some fighting words when they play.