A lot of NBA players are starting to get back into the groove. Training camps are set to commence soon and they need to shed the weight over the summer and develop new moves to make their individual styles of play less predictable. But, the Phoenix Suns duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker seem to have been doing this earlier than most players. Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was even spotted training with them.

Hunting an NBA championship is not the easiest thing in the world. Players have to travel and play as close to 82 games within seven months to fight for a playoff spot. They also need to maintain their mental fortitude and composure amid the inevitable losses that they will face in that span.

The Suns are a team that has been trying their best to reach the top of basketball glory. But, they just could not do it in these past years. Now, both of their stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are locked in for the season.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Jalen Green in the lab together putting in work 😤 (via @NBA, @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/g5vwaVD3ic — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

The two, along with Rockets' Jalen Green, were seen sharpening their mid-range shots and floaters throughout the video. A lot of their old moves have resurfaced as reliable weapons they will keep using throughout the next season. But, there are shots and shimmies that have been seen for the first time in this video. They are learning new ways to create space in isolation situations and work on their dribble from the perimeter. These individual flashes of talent are great but; will it be enough to win them a title?