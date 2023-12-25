Suns guard Devin Booker spoke about his rivalry dating back to 2022 with Mavs guard Luka Doncic ahead of their Christmas game.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker receives criticism for how he played in Game 7 of the team's Western Conference semifinal series loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home.

Booker, who is considered one of the top-10 players in the NBA, has been the best player on the winningest team in basketball since the NBA bubble. However, Booker and the Suns underwhelmed against the Mavericks, who drubbed the Suns 123-90 and ended a season in which they were expected to win a title with a franchise and league-best 64 wins.

Booker, who had 11 points in the game on 3-of-14 shooting, is contributed to the bad loss due to his game. Sunday, he spoke about playing Doncic, who he seems to have a rivalry with.

Devin Booker said he and Luka Doncic have a “mutual respect.” pic.twitter.com/T9QucMXTvN — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 24, 2023

Booker said that social media tends to overplay any kind of beef with him and the Mavs' star.

LEAKED Audio Of The Devin Booker & Luka Doncic Altercation In Dallas👀: Booker- “That’s a charge… don’t f*ck with me” Luka- “Shut the f*ck up” Also, you can hear Kyrie Irving cursing at Booker: “Now you wanna call that sh*t… you wouldn’t be crying if that was someone else”😳 pic.twitter.com/9zOLoPVels — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) August 28, 2023

“I think that's just another moment that proves what social media is about and how people try to stir drama and look for anything clickbait,” Booker said. “Me and Luka's respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league.”

Booker's comments were in response to a question asked about Doncic's comments about the Suns' superstar in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, in which he spoke about Booker's transition to point guard.

“It's competitive basketball,” affirmed Doncic. “I really love the way he plays. Sometimes I watch Phoenix actually because of him.”

Booker and Doncic will renew their rivalry when the Suns, who have Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal though Beal is not playing due to an ankle sprain, and Mavericks. Dallas is also shorthanded of superstar Kyrie Irving, who is out with a heel contusion.

Monday's game on Christmas will be broadcasted on ESPN. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Arizona time.