Former Suns coach and current Pistons leader Monty Williams took a trip down memory lane about a favorite moment with Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns had a video tribute ready for former coach Monty Williams, who is now with the Detroit Pistons after four full seasons in Phoenix. Williams was named the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year and was second for the honor in 2021, when he led the Suns to the NBA Finals for the third time in the team's history.

Pregame welcome back video for Monty Williams as he returns to Footprint Center for first time since last May 11th pic.twitter.com/cfGMtw0mTC — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 15, 2024

Williams' Pistons, who earlier this season had an NBA-worst 28-game losing streak, are one of the worst teams ever. It's been a long journey for Williams, but his one-game stop this season in Phoenix was a time for him to reflect on a very successful tenure in his coaching years.

“I just think about how blessed I was to coach here in this city, coach this team, and all that stuff that happened here was a huge treat for me and my family,” he said. “I just have a great sense of gratitude, then there is the competitiveness that comes out. I woke up and did my study time, then got right to work. It is just the range of emotions, I was blessed to be here and just thankful for the opportunity that I and the staff with me got here in this city with this organization.”

"When I got here, he was ready for whatever step that was going to be." Monty Williams on coaching Devin Booker in Phoenix. Talked about watching Booker play now and see him "lose it every once in a while" in games. "He doesn't have me over there to tell him cut it out." #Suns pic.twitter.com/VSVaF7ahIg — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 15, 2024

Unfortunately for Williams, he only briefly got to see and coach against Suns superstar Devin Booker, who emerged with him in Phoenix as a top NBA player. Booker was ejected five minutes into the Suns' game against the Pistons.

Booker gets ejected for this? pic.twitter.com/C1CVT0CvJi — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

“I think any coach would want to be a part of winning, you want to be a part of a great team, and if you have a chance to be around a special player that is like icing on the cake,” said Williams, who saw Booker grow into an MVP candidate and three-time All-Star.

Williams said Booker's game-winning shot against the LA Clippers in the 2020 bubble is one of his favorite times with the Suns' star, who is averaging 28.0 points and 7.1 assists.

“…Because I didn’t even call the play for him and he didn’t get upset or anything like that, he was just like, ‘OK coach.’ I just thought they were going to take him out, I had ran a backdoor for (former Suns and current Brooklyn Nets forward) Mikal (Bridges) and it didn’t work out. Book got the ball and that was it. I remember like doing whatever dance I did on the side, I just remember doing whatever dance I did on the side and I just thought to myself, ‘This dude is different.' I got to get out of his way more, that was some of the thought process I was going through.

Now, Booker is one of two players in the NBA to be in the top-10 in scoring and passing. He has his signature shoe debuting Feb. 17 in stores.

“You would think it was 10-12 years but it was only four years, you know what I am saying? He just did a lot in four years. His dad, his mom and his family, I know they are proud of him. He has got a ways to go, he works his tail off. I watch his mannerisms now, I watch him lose it every once in a while. He doesn’t have me over there to tell him to cut it out. From time to time he would look over at me to see if I would say something and I’d be like, ‘Stop it.’ You miss that, but at the same time I didn’t want to get in the way of it. When you are around greatness you have to let it do what it is going to do and just ride it out.”

New Suns coach Frank Vogel, who is looking to lead the team from Williams' tenure to their first-ever championship with Booker and stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, spoke about Williams pregame. Vogel and his previous team, the LA Lakers, faced the Suns in the 2021 Western Conference playoffs and lost in the first round.

“He’s such a good man and he is one hell of a coach. One of the best coaches in the league. It is only a matter of time before he turns that franchise around.

“We’ve had some great battles and he was always someone that

challenged me as a competing coach with adjustments and the schemes that he was playing. His team was always well-prepared and honors the details, so hoping he gets a warm welcome to day, should receive a warm welcome with him taking this team to the NBA Finals. It is very special what he did here and hopefully we still get a win.”