Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has led the team to one of its most successful stretches in franchise history.

Since Williams was hired by the Suns prior to the 2019-20 season, they had an 8-0 stretch in the NBA bubble, reached the 2021 NBA Finals and achieved a franchise-best 64 wins last season.

But the Suns have not won a championship, something they expect now that they have superstar guard Devin Booker in his prime.

Phoenix’s season ended with a blowout 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals Thursday at home. Williams shouldered the blame for the loss in the NBA Playoffs and Denver’s 44-point first quarter.

On Friday, Williams was asked by a reporter about coaching turnover. He had a lengthy response.

“You know what, it’s something that I could sit here and give you a normal, NBA speech, like, ‘I don’t worry about my job and all that stuff.’ It’s not something I worry about, but it is a part of the economy. When you look at really good coaches who have lost their jobs shortly after winning a championship, that’s something that is just different about our business. But I’ve always felt like, I have to do my job, not worry about it. But you do scan the landscape and see what’s going on, and you know that it could be a part of anybody’s tenure. So from my perspective, you do the best you can and if things don’t turn out the way you want them to, you can sleep and rest because you did the best you could. And that’s all you can do. But I’m not closed-minded to what I’ve seen around the league. A lot of these guys that have lost their jobs are good friends of mine. I know the types of coaches they are and the types of people they are. So it’s just a part of our NBA economy.”

Monty Williams is perceived to be on the hot seat after the Suns’ loss, which is the second straight time they have been eliminated via a blowout defeat at home (they lost Game 7 of the conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, 123-90).

Monty Williams was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year following the 2021-22 season and has a record of 194-115 in four regular seasons with the Suns.