Suns guard Devin Booker reacted to his fourth NBA All-Star selection, which was voted on by NBA coaches. More:

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is looking like one of the best players in the NBA.

Booker Thursday was named Western Conference Player of the Month and earned his fourth NBA All-Star Vote as one of seven reserves for the West.

He spoke to AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin about his All-Star honor.

“It means a lot,” said Booker. “I was honestly unsure to be completely honest. But it's a pleasure, it's an honor to be recognized to represent this city and this franchise.

“Going into that night, yesterday, I didn't have any type of nerves. I was good either way.”

Booker in January had elite numbers. He averaged 30.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

“You never know, man,” said Booker, who was voted in to the All-Star game by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted in two guards and two players regardless of position along with three front court players.

“You never know.”

Booker in January had historic feats. He averaged 50.1 points on 65 percent shooting in a three-game stretch, including a 62-point game at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse that set an arena record. The three-game feat marked the highest field-goal percentage by that number of points since Michael Jordan.

He also scored 204 points in a four-game road stretch, becoming the second player to do so (Wilt Chamberlain).

Booker also had five 20-point quarters in January, leading the NBA in that mark.

“Times I felt like I should have been in there (the All-Star Game), I wasn't,” said Booker.

Booker's scoring blitz

Booker's 62-point game was one of many scoring blitzes by the 27-year-old superstar.

He also had games of 52, 46, 44, 35, 34 and 31 points.

He is one of the best players in the league.

Point guard

“Point Book” is an experiment the Suns have toyed with in the last few seasons. Now, it is something they are testing in their quest for a championship with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Beal is struggling from three and expected to be a missing piece toward the Suns' championship hopes.

Booker is one of only two players (Mavs' Luka Doncic) to rank in the top-10 in points (28.2) and assists (7.2).

Bball Index is a useful resource that tracks players' advanced statistics, including a LEBRON number stat that measures total impact. Booker ranks No. 89 in the NBA in O-LEBRON, or offensive total impact.

His best feature is his on-ball gravity, ranking No. 16 in the NBA.