The Phoenix Suns opened their 2024-25 NBA season with a hard-fought 116-113 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, playing in the newly inaugurated $2 billion Intuit Dome. While the game showcased stellar performances on both sides, one post-game topic stood out— Devin Booker's reaction to the Clippers' viral “Wall.”

Booker contributed 15 points, six assists, and four rebounds while directly acknowledging the impact of the arena’s environment, especially the “Wall.” The wall actively distracts opposing players during free throws, and Booker's candid response quickly sparked attention.

“I missed a free throw, man, I was pissed. I think (KD) missed two down there, so that s**t might work!” Booker said.

Booker’s comment referred to both his and Kevin Durant’s free throw performances. Durant finished the night hitting seven of his nine free throws, while Booker went one for two from the line. The Suns as a team shot 25-of-34 from the charity stripe, and in such a tightly contested game, every free throw made — or missed — was crucial.

Devin Booker downplays Intuit Dome's “Wall” after Suns' victory

Shane Young, an NBA writer for Forbes Sports, pointed out to Booker that Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic knocked down key free throws late in the game to help secure the win. Booker responded with his characteristic humor, downplaying the full effect of the Clippers' “Wall.”

“They didn’t completely do their job. But we heard them,” Booker quipped, referencing the Clippers' fan feature with a laugh.

The Intuit Dome, hailed as one of the most advanced arenas in the NBA, created a raucous atmosphere for its first official game. Despite the high-tech distractions, the Suns managed to weather the storm and start their season on a positive note.

Phoenix's victory against a tough Clippers team set the tone for what promises to be an intense season for the Suns, with Booker and Durant leading the way. The new Intuit Dome and its innovative design will no doubt continue to play a factor in future games, but for now, Booker and the Suns came out on top, even in the face of the viral “Wall.”