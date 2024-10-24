With ten minutes left in regulation of the Los Angeles Clippers' first regular-season game at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant found himself at the free-throw line facing something only he and his teammates had seen that night. Durant went up against The Wall.

The Wall has 51 consecutive rows with no suites on the baseline adjacent to the visitor’s bench. It's only for diehard fans and is designed to intimidate opponents and generate more noise than any other building in the NBA. So when Durant went to the line in a tight game, he felt the full force of The Wall, and The Wall won. The 88.4% career free throw shooter missed two, sending the sellout crowd at Intuit Dome into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, it was crazy,” Durant said of The Wall. “I was just staring at it the whole time. You're not used to that.”

“I think I experienced that [once before],” Durant continued. “Oklahoma State has somewhat of an arena like that, obviously not that big. But to see something go straight up, and I always thought that was cool. The noise sounds a little different. It's going to be a tough road environment for anyone who comes in here.”

Kevin Durant and the Suns tip their cap to the Clippers and The Wall

The Wall was a part of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's vision when he reviewed designs for Los Angeles's new arena. He wanted a home-court advantage unlike any other in the NBA, and it nearly helped the Clippers pull out their first win in the state-of-the-art building. But even after winning in a hostile environment, the Suns were blown away by Los Angeles's home-court advantage.

“I missed a free throw,” said Suns star Devin Booker, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter. “I was pissed. K [Durant] missed two down there too. So that s— might work.”

Asked if The Wall left an impression on him, Booker responded, “Hell yeah.”

“You spend $2 billion, put a wall up,” Booker said.

Intuit Dome was brought to life when Durant missed those two free throws in the fourth quarter. Fans get free Chick-fil-A sandwiches whenever an opponent misses two consecutive free throws. So, the Slim Reaper gave the people what they wanted and walked away excited for his next game at the Intuit Dome.

“Steve Ballmer did a great job with this arena,” said Durant. “It’s incredible. It's probably the best one I’ve been in. It’s good to have two L.A. teams with own their arenas.”