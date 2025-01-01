The Phoenix Suns will have their final game of 2024 on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but is Devin Booker playing? Short answer. Yes. The Suns guard has missed the last five games due to a left groin strain. In that time, they are 1-4 in those games, with the Suns' lone win coming on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets.

After missing Saturday's game, Booker made some improvements in practice on Monday, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Booker participated in just about every part of that practice. A little over 24 hours later, the Phoenix guard's condition has improved.

Budenholzer told reporters pregame that he is a game-time decision. He is listed as questionable as of writing this article. They'll determine once he goes through his pregame regimen. Once the Suns star made his way onto the court, he had an uproar of applause. He waved back to the crowd and began his pregame warmups.

Per usual, Booker was knocking down the majority of his warmup shots. However, he was a bit more ginger than some of his previous games. Although Budenholzer mentioned he's ramped up his on-court work, he could take it easy.

The Suns will need any bit of Devin Booker vs Grizzlies

As mentioned earlier, Phoenix is 1-4 without Booker, and that's with Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant being healthy. Although the offense has been solid, the defense has taken a massive hit. More than anything, though, the team has missed his leadership on the court. He's been a constant source of offense but knows how to handle the adversity.

Even if he's limited, any bit of Booker could bring the team to life. After all, Grayson Allen and Bol Bol are both expected to play. It could be the first time in quite a while that the Suns have a fully healthy roster. Plus, playing against a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant could be the ultimate confidence boost heading into 2025.

The Suns have a 15-16 and have fallen below .500 for the first time since the first few games of the regular season. A mix of injuries, bad luck, and even bad play haven't made their lives any easier. However, bringing Booker back can help put the Suns back in their winning ways.

With how efficient Beal and Durant have been offensively, adding Booker back into the fold only elevates their games. The Suns have missed Booker on the floor and will get him back. He might be on a minutes restriction for Tuesdays, but he could not be. It's an uncertainty until the game tips off.