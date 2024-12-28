The Phoenix Suns arguably had their most complete game of the season, and it fell on Christmas Day. Luckily for them, Santa Claus might have been disguised as Josh Okogie for the night. He delivered various gifts to the Suns lineup throughout their 110-100 win over the Denver Nuggets. Okogie had a very productive 16 minutes off the bench and injected life into the 10-man unit.

Even with the Suns having a strange Christmas Day trend entering the game, it was broken, thanks to Okogie. Following the game, Suns guard Bradley Beal spoke to reporters about Okogie's production. Beal specified how Okogie's journey this season and throughout his career is one that other players can emulate.

“I don't wanna say impossible, but it is… it's very tough on a lot of guys to do that and stay ready,” Beal said. “You almost have to have an opportunity, and it's very tough because you don't know when that chance comes. An opportunity presents itself, and sometimes, your leash is a little shorter than others. Getting the green light has some freedom to do your thing, but he's not the only guy. You don't know when your name is called, but he has true professionalism.”

After being a DNP (did not play) for two Suns home games, Okogie played 12 minutes in Denver and then 16 minutes on Christmas Day. He scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds in Wednesday's victory. Once again, it's not about the statistics, as evidenced by the role players this season.

Josh Okogie's Christmas Day present was energy and effort for the Suns

He played tenacious defense on Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and especially Russell Westbrook. Okogie had no problem switching matchups and picking up players full-court. He even made life difficult for Nikola Jokic on the perimeter. Okogie played consistent ball denial and refused to let the Nuggets establish a play.

As a result, it sparked Phoenix's dominance on that side. They allowed 22 points in each of the final three quarters. Not to mention, Denver shot only 27.6% from three and committed 16 turnovers. The Suns capitalized on that and had 20 points off of those turnovers. While the Suns rookies elevated the team morale in the preseason, Okogie certainly did that in Wednesday's win.

Plays like those won't show up in the stat sheet, even as Okogie had a +/- of 9, the second-highest on the team. Despite his minutes fluctuating, head coach Mike Budenholzer has nothing but respect for his guard. He explained postgame about the intangibles that Okogie brings on the court.

“I'm beyond impressed with how he's been able to often respond,” Budenholzer said. “He may go a few games without playing. He may go half without playing every time we put him in. His energy, his ability to change the game with winning plays, and 50/50 balls, it's been impressive, and he's he's great to be around every day.”

Suns need more Josh Okogie minutes throughout the season

The infamous phrase “hard work beats talent when talent fails to beat hard work” applies to Okogie. He may not be the 20+ point scorer that Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant are. However, he's an energizer and someone who can make a game-altering play. For instance, guys like Josh Hart of the New York Knicks are the perfect example of teams needing that glue guy.

He may not be a superstar scorer, but he does all the little things. Rebounding, physicality, and overall toughness separate good from great teams. Okogie provides that, but none of his teammates are surprised. Beal explained in more detail postgame how Okogie's sacrifice is inspiring and how it's beneficial to the team.

“The work he puts in every single day. He's an energy provider for our team, so when the other teams are going on the run, he's the one encouraging us. You need players like that, and those are probably the toughest soldiers that you have. They're putting away their personal goals, their career, and what they want.

“They kind of taking the back burner and taking a big sacrificial role, to where they may not get everything that they want. To see guys like JO continue to be ready when his name is called and be efficient, you know, with that, with, with those minutes… it's not impossible, but it is.”

With Booker still sidelined for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, his number could be called once again. If that's the case, his energy will be pivotal against a Mavericks team who just lost Luka Doncic to injury on Christmas Day.