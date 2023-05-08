ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns Game 4 came down to the wire on Sunday. The game stayed close even until the final minute, which meant every point counted in Phoenix’s 129-124 win over Denver.

That’s why Devin Booker gave new Suns team owner Mat Ishbia a shoutout for netting them an extra point. Ishbia got entangled with Nikola Jokic on the sidelines late in the second quarter when he received a light shove that resulted in a tech assessed to the Nuggets big man.

“He got us a point. He did his job over there. I haven’t seen the video yet but I heard from the bench that he got knocked over. So we’ll see,” said the Suns shooting guard before getting a chuckle out of a reporter calling it a flop job.

Some would say the Suns owner flopped. But at the end of the day, the point stood as Kevin Durant sank the free throw.

That point proved to be crucial as Phoenix held a three-point lead entering the final minute of play.

Nikola Jokic didn’t exactly feel the same about it, with a subtle callout of how the officials handled the incident.

“He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put their hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us… He’s influencing the game. I think he’s supposed to get kicked out,” said the two-time MVP after Suns-Nuggets Game 4.

With the series tied back at 2-2, expect more fireworks – and less shoves to Mat Ishbia – to fly in Game 5.