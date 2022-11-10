By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 15 hours ago



Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is a master instigator. It might not be apparent because of his babyface appearance, but Booker, in addition to being one of the best scorers in the association, is also elite in getting under his opponents’ skin. In this season alone, Booker memorably got Klay Thompson ejected in the heat of the battle, while he has also talked some considerable smack against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the past.

This time, the 26-year old shooting guard took the time to pile on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ misery.

In the middle of the Suns’ 129-117 win over the Timberwolves that wasn’t as close as the scoreline would suggest, Devin Booker hit the spiraling Timberwolves where it hurts, especially with Minnesota still integrating blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert into a twin-towers look alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

“We play team basketball, we share the ball!” Booker screamed towards the Timberwolves bench, according to Dane Moore.

A cursory look at the box score won’t tell the entire story, especially when Booker and the Suns only assisted on five more baskets than the Timberwolves. Despite missing Chris Paul to a heel injury, the Suns were able to control the game for much of its duration, keeping Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards quiet as the two combined to score a mere 22 points on 7-19 shooting.

The Timberwolves just haven’t found it easy at all to make the pieces fit into one coherent group, and Devin Booker just pointed out that the Timberwolves simply have played worse than the sum of their parts. On the other hand, it’s also unfair for Booker to compare his team’s chemistry to that of Minnesota’s, especially when the Suns core have already played alongside each other for a few years, even reaching the NBA Finals in 2021.

With all that said, the Suns, especially after losing in excruciating fashion in last season’s playoffs, moved to 8-3 following their resounding win, as Devin Booker continued his torrid stretch to begin the year. He torched the Timberwolves to the tune of 32 points and 10 assists, while Mikal Bridges, not a particularly elite scorer, pitched in 31 points, nine rebounds, and four steals of his own.

The Suns will look to build off their strong start when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday night. We shall see what kind of trash talk Booker is hiding up his sleeve this time around.