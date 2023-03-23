Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were not at all happy with the officiating in the team’s 122-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, and they might have a point after the team shot just 20 free throws compared to LA’s 46.

“After the game is controlled in the first half and we’re down 20 to 30 free throws, it’s kind of easier for them to give us some after that,” Booker said afterwards, according to ESPN.

“Like Chris [Paul] said, I watch these games every night, so I kind of understand what’s going on. I understand the agendas that are being pushed, and trying to just get that out of my head and go out there and compete.”

Booker played well for the Suns in the loss to the Lakers, scoring 33 points and adding six rebounds and five assists over a team-high 40 minutes on court. The Suns have been called for 31 personal fouls in each of their last two games, per ESPN, and emotions have started to boil over for the squad.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Where do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team,” head coach Monty Williams said afterwards. “That’s just not right. I don’t care how you slice it. It is happening to us too much…46 to 20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team.”

“We’ve got a guy [Booker] who goes to the rim night in and night out, and you don’t necessarily see the same calls. It’s crazy,” Chris Paul echoed about the lack of calls for Booker.

Devin Booker and the Kevin Durant-less Suns have lost five of their last six games, and have also been missing Deandre Ayton for the last two with a hip injury. They’ll try to get back on the right track on Friday night when they head to Sacramento to play the Kings.