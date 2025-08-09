The New York Yankees celebrated one of baseball’s most beloved traditions on Saturday, hosting their 77th annual Old Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium. This year’s event honored the 2000 World Series championship team, which defeated the New York Mets in the Subway Series to cap off a historic three-peat from 1998 to 2000 — the last time any MLB team has won three consecutive titles.

Among the absent Yankees legends, Derek Jeter still managed to make his presence felt with a heartwarming pre-recorded video message played on the center-field scoreboard. Known universally by Yankees fans as “The Captain,” the Hall of Famer thanked the fans and his former teammates while reflecting on the historic championship run.

NJ Advance Media’s Max Goodman posted the clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Jeter addressing the Yankee Stadium crowd from afar.

“I am sorry I am not there in person this year,” Jeter said. “But I do want to reach out and say what’s up to my teammates, the 2000 World Series championship team. It is hard to believe it’s been 25 years, 26th time in franchise history, the last team to win three in a row. Quite frankly, might be the last time you see a team win three in a row, and we beat the Mets on top. And to the Yankee fans, thank you for always being so passionate, energetic, undoubtedly the greatest fans in the world. Hope to see you guys soon.”

A video message from #Yankees’ Derek Jeter, who isn’t here at Yankee Stadium for Old-Timers’ Day this year. pic.twitter.com/OFBwnPL54N — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 9, 2025

Jeter, who was named World Series MVP in 2000, delivered one of the finest postseason performances of his career against the New York Mets. In that five-game Subway Series, he batted .409 with 9 hits, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, and 6 runs scored. His Game 4 leadoff home run at Shea Stadium set the tone for a pivotal Yankees victory, and his Game 5 homer helped seal the championship. That clutch production not only fueled New York’s triumph but also embodied the poise and leadership that defined the Yankees’ dynasty years.

Old Timers’ Day has been a staple in the Bronx since 1947, bringing together franchise greats to celebrate the Yankees’ unparalleled history. While the legendary shortstop's absence was due to broadcasting commitments with FOX Sports and family obligations in Miami, his recorded message drew loud cheers from the sold-out crowd and the alumni gathered on the field.

Over a 20-year career donning the pinstripes from 1995 to 2014, Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, and 1,311 RBIs, winning five Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 with 99.7% of the vote, further cementing his place among the game’s all-time greats.

The current Yankees entered Saturday with a 61-55 record, looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Houston Astros after dropping the opener in extra innings. A late RBI from Carlos Correa sealed the Astros’ win last night, but the blend of nostalgia from honoring the 2000 three-peat champions and optimism for this year’s playoff push still gave fans plenty to cheer about on a sunny afternoon in the Bronx.