2025 has been a better season for the Chicago White Sox. Following a 2024 season in which the team set a major league record for losses, the White Sox really had nowhere to go but up. Despite a five-game losing streak, Chicago is still leaps and bounds better than last year. While many experts and fans have questioned why the club has not traded center fielder Luis Robert Jr., GM Chris Getz spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times' Vinnie Duber on why the team decided to keep the outfielder.
White Sox look to finish 2025 strong
It certainly makes sense at the moment as to why Getz didn't move Robert Jr. His pace the last couple of months is reminiscent of earlier campaigns that turned him into a star. Even during this recent five-game skid, the Cuban center fielder has seven hits in 18 at bats. He's also stole two bases to go with a homer and two RBIs.
So, it's safe to say that Robert Jr. continues to hold up his end of the bargain. As Chicago looks to end manager Will Venable's first season on a high note, winning this weekend's series over the Guardians would certainly be a boon for the team. If Venable, Robert Jr. and the rest of the major league team can finish strong, then 2026 will look a lot brighter.