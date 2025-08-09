2025 has been a better season for the Chicago White Sox. Following a 2024 season in which the team set a major league record for losses, the White Sox really had nowhere to go but up. Despite a five-game losing streak, Chicago is still leaps and bounds better than last year. While many experts and fans have questioned why the club has not traded center fielder Luis Robert Jr., GM Chris Getz spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times' Vinnie Duber on why the team decided to keep the outfielder.

“I’m glad we didn’t cut bait, considering how productive he’s been since the All-Star break,” Getz said to Duber Friday. “I think he’s hitting about .400 and [has been] one of the top players in the league, not only offensively but defensively. We feel like he’s part of this team. We are excited about having Luis Robert in the White Sox’ organization. . .. When he’s playing well, the team is seemingly playing well, and we are getting wins. He’s a guy we like having in this organization, and we are planning on having him as part of the future.”

Following a very rough start to the season, Robert Jr. has turned things around since the calendar turned over to July. The 28-year-old entered the year's seventh month hitting .185 on the season. Since then, he's hit .353 and .360 the past two months and will look to continue his hot streak Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians. Can the White Sox turn things around against their division rivals and win this weekend's series?

White Sox look to finish 2025 strong

It certainly makes sense at the moment as to why Getz didn't move Robert Jr. His pace the last couple of months is reminiscent of earlier campaigns that turned him into a star. Even during this recent five-game skid, the Cuban center fielder has seven hits in 18 at bats. He's also stole two bases to go with a homer and two RBIs.

So, it's safe to say that Robert Jr. continues to hold up his end of the bargain. As Chicago looks to end manager Will Venable's first season on a high note, winning this weekend's series over the Guardians would certainly be a boon for the team. If Venable, Robert Jr. and the rest of the major league team can finish strong, then 2026 will look a lot brighter.