Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker speaks on his 52-point performance in front of family and friends against the Pelicans.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker took over in the team's recent victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker recorded 52 points on the night, adding five assists and four rebounds. The trip to New Orleans was important for Booker since it features the closest stadium to the town where he played high school basketball. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but played much of his high school basketball at Moss Point in Mississippi.

” I got 50 folks out there. I'm about to go see them now, that's where my main motivation comes. From all my family that's here, they drive over every time I play here. I like to put on a show for them,” said Booker, per Duane Rankin at AZ Central.

The Suns are finding their identity slowly but surely this season and Booker has played a huge part with his versatility. They've struggled with the addition of new players in the lineup this year, but a game like Booker's gives them an opportunity to come together and celebrate something. Kevin Durant spoke on Booker's night, sharing how special the moment must be for him and his family.

“It's always good to play in front of his family members, but to have a 50-point night on a memorable night like this is something his family will be talking about for a long long time.”

Phoenix advanced to 23-18 after the win. They'll head back home for a two-game stand, just before another road trip. The Suns have arguably the most potential in the league, so if they can continue to build off games like this it will be scary for any opponent on the other side of the court.