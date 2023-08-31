Devin Booker has had a very good career with the Phoenix Suns since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. In his career, Booker is averaging 27.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG 5.5 APG. He is considered to be among the best players in the NBA, but the one rough area has been postseason play for Booker and the Suns. When Phoenix recently won the West in 2021 and held a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, it looked like a breakthrough could be coming. However, we all know how that turned out. The Suns and Booker haven't been able to get that deep into the playoffs ever since, and there is one absurd stat that highlights Booker's playoff struggles.

Mason Plumlee of the Los Angeles Clippers has a better scoring career high in playoff elimination games than Devin Booker. Plumlee put up 20 points (6-7 FG, 8-9 FT) against Booker and the Suns in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Booker's high is 19 points (8-22 FG, 0-7 3 PT), which came against the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. That stat tells you all you need to know about Booker and his playoff issues.

It's surprising that Booker hasn't been able to have better performances in the postseason. He is clearly a very talented player and performs well during the regular season, but when the playoff lights are on, things change. This is something that happens to players in every sport. The pressure can get to a guy. However, if Booker wants to take the next step in his career, he'll need to show up more in the playoffs.