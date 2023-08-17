There may still be life in Eric Gordon's old legs yet. The 34-year-old, who signed with the Phoenix Suns in July of this year, was representing his native Bahamas alongside new teammate Deandre Ayton in a 2024 Olympic qualifier against Argentina when he pulled off a move which Suns fans hoping is a sign of things to come next season.

With the scores locked at 53 apiece and the second quarter winding to a close, Gordon switched on to big man Gonzalo Bressan before driving hard to his right. With an explosiveness that belied both his age and his output over recent seasons, he took flight and posterized Patricio Garino, giving his team the lead in the process.

Eric Gordon got UP for the poster slam for the Bahamas 😳pic.twitter.com/xNKebv2hHw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

Gordon's athleticism has always been a feature of his game, but injury and age have prevented him from having the impact he once had in the NBA for a number of years now. He played just 36, 27 and 59 games in the three seasons prior to the last, and while the 69 he managed in 2022-23 was his equal most since 2016-17, it was interrupted by a move from the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year, he heads to the Phoenix Suns to join what is unequivocally one of the most talented rosters in the league. Led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and with another Bahamian in Deandre Ayton alongside them, the Suns' won't exactly be needing Eric Gordon to run the show. If he can provide a few more highlights like the above, however, and knock down threes at the rate of which he's so capable, he could well prove an excellent pickup for the Suns in their quest for an inaugural championship.