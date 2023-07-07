The Phoenix Suns announced their signing of Eric Gordon Thursday. Gordon is a former Sixth Man of the Year (2017) who played last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Eric is a winning player who will make our team more dynamic and help us in our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a statement.

Gordon is a player the Suns have coveted since 2012, when he signed a four-year offer sheet in restricted free agency. But his team at the time, the New Orleans Hornets, matched the sheet, preventing him from joining the team.

Now, Gordon is part of a Phoenix team that has expectations to win its first-ever championship. The Suns have guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant and last month, added guard Bradley Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gordon is a very good 3-point shooter. He shot 37 percent from beyond the arc this past season and has been at 37 percent in his 15-year career.

In a press release from the Suns, they noted Gordon ranks No. 20 in NBA history and eighth among active players with 1,878 career threes.

The Suns seemed to make the most of their free agency signings with four players under max contacts (Booker, Beal, Durant and center Deandre Ayton). Along with Gordon, Phoenix landed San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, a 39 percent 3-point shooter from last season who can also impact the game defensively. He has a 6-foot-8 frame and 7-foot-3 wingspan.

The Suns also signed Yuta Watanabe, a lethal 3-point shooter who played with Durant with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23, center Drew Eubanks and forward Chimezie Metu.