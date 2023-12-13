Frank Vogel didn't hold back after the Suns nearly threw away a win vs. the Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns managed to get back in the win column against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night after losing four of their previous five games, grinding out a tough 119-116 victory over the Dubs. The game didn't come without some late suspense, though, leading Frank Vogel to be a bit more angry than a head coach typically should be after a big win.

With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Suns held a 13-point lead, and seemingly had the game under wraps. The Warriors proceeded to close the game on a 20-10 run, and trimmed the lead down to just one point with 15 seconds left in the game. Stephen Curry missed a game-tying three with five seconds left to ensure the Suns would pick up the win, but after the game, Vogel offered an NSFW declaration to his team as their late-game struggles continued.

Via Kellan Olson:

“Frank Vogel said the Suns ‘got to stop doing that s*** to ourselves' in regards to the late-game execution with a lead.”

Frank Vogel and the Suns need to figure out how to close out tight games

On the surface, the Suns 13-10 record isn't all that bad, but when you consider that that's only good for eighth place in the Western Conference currently, it doesn't look as good. Plus, the Suns have developed a concerning habit of pulling similar stunts in the fourth quarter this season; they were just lucky to get away with it against the Warriors this time around.

The good news for the Suns is that they appear to be close to having their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all on the floor at the same time, as Beal made his return from a 12-game absence due to a back injury on Tuesday night. Phoenix has way too much talent to be blowing late leads like this, and Vogel clearly recognizes that this is an issue the team needs to fix moving forward.