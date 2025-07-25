The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 NFL training camp with more excitement and pressure than at any point in the last decade. After a 10-7 campaign that ended in a disappointing Wild Card loss, Jacksonville did more than tweak the roster. They overhauled it. A new offensive mind in head coach Liam Coen. A bold, flashy draft pick in two-way star Travis Hunter. A retooled defense that added both edge speed and veteran leadership. Yet for all the new talent, one old concern still lingers like an unwanted shadow over their playoff ambitions.

This is a team that wants to take the next step. Until the Jaguars solve their blocking woes, though, their ceiling may remain frustratingly capped.

Camp Buzz

There’s little doubt what storyline will dominate Jacksonville’s 2025 training camp. That's the bold two-way experiment that is Hunter. Can a rookie really pull off playing both offense and defense in today’s NFL? Inside the Jaguars’ building, the answer is a resounding yes.

During OTAs and minicamp, Hunter spent the majority of his time learning the offense. Offensive schemes are notoriously dense, and the coaching staff wanted him to grasp the playbook early. That said, he didn’t stay away from defense entirely. That balance will shift in camp. The plan is to give him defensive reps in almost every practice, building him up for key moments. For instance, there's the anticipated Week 2 clash with Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Hunter’s weekly snap count on each side of the ball will hinge on game plans and matchups. That said, make no mistake: this isn’t a flashy gimmick or a limited package. The Jaguars truly believe they’ve landed a generational talent. He may end up as a hybrid of Charles Woodson’s instincts and Deion Sanders’ explosiveness. Still, all of that game-breaking potential hinges on one question that lingers like a shadow over the entire roster: can the offensive line give him (and his quarterback) the time to shine?

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Jacksonville Jaguars must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

Offensive Line Remains a Weak Link

The Jaguars’ biggest weakness heading into 2025 is not a mystery. It’s their offensive line. And worse, it’s the third year in a row this has been the case.

Tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison haven’t exactly inspired confidence. Both have posted poor pass block win rates in each of the past two seasons. Yet, barring a surprise move, they’ll be starting once again. That alone should cause concern, especially with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence who thrives on rhythm and clean pockets. No matter how creative Coen gets with his playcalling, nothing masks collapsing edges.

Intrigue or Improvement

The interior line offers a bit more intrigue but no guaranteed improvement. Veteran left guard Ezra Cleveland returns, but he’ll now be flanked by newcomers. These are Robert Hainsey at center and Patrick Mekari at right guard. Hainsey, formerly of the Buccaneers, has long been praised for his football IQ and communication skills. Both are essential traits for the pivot position. Jaguars insiders say there’s no real debate over his role; Hainsey is the guy.

That confidence is great, but there’s still a problem. Even if Hainsey stabilizes the middle, Little and Harrison still have to hold up on the edges. And behind Hainsey? It’s unclear if the team will even keep a true backup center. Mekari has positional flexibility and could slide inside if needed. However, relying on versatility instead of depth is a risky proposition, especially over a 17-game season.

The Jaguars’ inability to build a sturdy, consistent offensive line threatens to undermine everything they’re trying to become. If Lawrence is pressured as frequently as he was in 2024, not even someone like Hunter can fully flourish.

What Needs to Happen in Camp

Training camp must become a laboratory for offensive line answers. The Jaguars can’t afford to treat their current group as static. If Harrison or Little struggle in early practices, the coaching staff must be aggressive in rotating options and pushing competition. Mekari’s versatility is a weapon but only if deployed wisely.

In short, every snap in camp must be maximized for the offensive line. Individual drills, Everything must be about finding the best five linemen and the right combinations. Because while it's tempting to focus on the sexy storylines, the fate of Jacksonville’s season may come down to whether their line can protect Lawrence and open up the run game.

The Clock Is Ticking

The Jaguars have talent. They have ambition. And for once, they even have expectations. But until they fix their offensive line, they’ll be playing with fire. Training camp offers a chance to address it before the real bullets fly.

If they don't, even a star-studded roster might not be enough to stop another early playoff exit.