Suns' Frank Vogel appears to want a heftier punishment for Draymond Green.

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel made it clear that there's no place in the NBA for such actions committed Tuesday night by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“Just looked like a reckless and dangerous play. I’m sensitive to our guys getting hit on plays like that. So I didn’t like it, the refs did what they had to do, and the league will do what they have to do” Vogel told reporters in the postgame press conference (via PHNX Suns).

Green was thrown out of the game in the third quarter after getting a Flagrant 2 foul for striking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Vogel seems to want more than just an ejection as a punishment for Green's on-court transgression, but it's all on the NBA to decide that.

Draymond Green's ejection from Suns game just the latest in long history of on-court controversies

It can be remembered that Green was suspended for five games last November for a wild altercation during a matchup versus Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was also fined $2,000 for a technical foul he incurred in a late-November matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The four-time NBA champion and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has always found himself in the middle of controversy because of his behavior on the court, and it's fair to wonder what else the league can do to teach Green a lesson that he'd keep for good.

Green left the Suns game with just two points, two rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in 17 minutes of action.