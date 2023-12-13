Suns center Jusuf Nurkic took a punch from Draymond Green, but got revenge in his own way.

The Phoenix Suns topped the Golden State Warriors 119-116 on Tuesday night in a game that will be remembered more for Draymond Green punching Jusuf Nurkic in the head than the final outcome.

Green and Nurkic were battling for position early in the third in a physical, but not out of the ordinary play. The Golden State forward appeared to slightly lose his balance, but then for seemingly no good reason wheeled around and smacked Nurkic in the face.

The Suns center immediately crumpled to the ground but eventually got up and stayed in the game. The referees reviewed the play before calling Green for a Flagrant 2 foul, which causes an automatic ejection.

It’s been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November.

But Nurkic and the Suns got the last laugh in earning the win. Nurkic was particularly strong – with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, according to StatMuse.

With the win, the Suns move to 13-10. They also got Bradley Beal back on Tuesday night. The Suns guard chipped in 16 points in his return from a back injury.

The Warriors' struggles continued, as the team fell to 10-13 on the season. Things won't get easier for Golden State in the near term, as Green will certainly be suspended for multiple games after his latest infraction. Green's ejection was his third in only 14 games played this season.

Up next for the Suns – they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.