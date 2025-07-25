The Baltimore Ravens were quick to scoop up Jaire Alexander after the veteran cornerback was released by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Lamar Jackson was eager to reunite with his former Louisville teammate and he didn’t waste any time before testing him in training camp.

Following the Ravens’ first practice, Alexander told reporters that Jackson “threw a back-shoulder– He tried to throw a back-shoulder on me with ‘D-Hop' [DeAndre Hopkins], so I had to give him a little jazz about that. I said, ‘Come on, man. I know it's my first day, but it's still me, you know what I mean? It's still me.'”

After seeing the Pro Bowl corner’s boast, Jackson answered back. “I was just making sure,” the two-time MVP responded on his X account.

Jaire Alexander joins all-first-round Ravens secondary

Alexander and Jackson both attended Louisville and were both selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Now they’re teaming up in the NFL.

The Packers signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, making him the highest-paid corner in the league at the time. However, Green Bay grew frustrated with Alexander’s availability since signing the deal. While acknowledging he’s still one of the most talented defensive backs in the NFL, the Packers were concerned that Alexander had only been able to play in 14 total games over the last two seasons.

The team sought a trade but ultimately released Alexander in June. Upon seeing the corner become available, Jackson pushed for the Ravens to sign Alexander. Baltimore landed him on a one-year deal worth $6 million.

With Alexander onboard, some NFL insiders reacted by declaring the Ravens Super Bowl favorites in 2025. However, Jackson pumped the breaks a bit as a loaded roster on paper doesn’t necessarily translate to wins during the season.

Still, the addition of Alexander gives the Ravens an all-first-round starting secondary. The group, consisting of Marlon Humphries, Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Alexander, were all first-round draft picks.

Alexander is hoping to bounce back after two injury-marred seasons with the Packers. But health is always the big question mark for every team as injuries play a role each year. If Alexander can stay healthy and return to his Pro Bowl form, the Ravens will be formidable in 2025.