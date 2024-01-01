The Suns face the Magic, who are the second-best team in the NBA when it comes to defensive efficiency. Coach Frank Vogel's take?

Phoenix Suns look to continue their two-game winning streak versus the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve.

The Suns, who are 16-15 and eighth in the Western Conference, scored 129 and 133 points, respectively, in each of those wins against the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix had Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor for just the second time this season Friday against Charlotte. The Suns have an offensive rating of 137.1, including 64.2 percent shooting from two and 40 percent from three with those three in lineups.

“My hope is that our early struggles will be a distant memory in six weeks, two months, three months, that we balance some injuries while we’re trying to build cohesion,” Vogel said. “Hopefully, we have a stretch where we can have those three guys out there together and the role players as well and if we can do that, we have an opportunity to gel and build that cohesion we’ve been looking for and if we have that, then we have a chance to really take off.

“This is one win, but we have a six game homestand and we are 1-0 and now we got to get the next one.”

Phoenix is playing the Magic, which have been the most improved team in the NBA. Orlando is 19-12, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Suns employ a three-guard rotation typically and will be tested by the length of the Magic, who have 6-foot-10 former NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, 6-foot-10 Franz Wagner, who is one of the betting favorites for Most Improved Player, and 6-foot-11 Goga Bitadze.

Phoenix is without wing Nassir Little but will have guard Josh Okogie, who is expected to provide wing depth but may not be able to do enough against the Magic's size.

Here’s what Frank Vogel said about Orlando’s physicality and how the #Suns are planning to match up: pic.twitter.com/NjDXVBOHNp — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 31, 2023

“Their size is a concern, especially with how they defend,” Vogel said.

The Suns, who are playing their third game in the Big 3 era, will start guard Grayson Allen, so Phoenix is looking to rely on its shooting to compete against Orlando's length. The Suns have not played wings Keita Bates-Diop (6-foot-8) or Yuta Watanabe (6-foot-9) recently but could use them in this game. Wing/forward Chimezie Metu is likely to play extended minutes and the Suns will choose between center Udoka Azubuike, who is emerging above forward Drew Eubanks as the backup five.

“We got to make sure we have the appropriate level of shooting out there and that we trust the pass and that we have enough size to rebound the basketball against them because they are huge at all positions, especially if (Markelle) Fultz does not play. Those lineups they throw out there are really long so it’s a big concern.”