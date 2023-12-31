Will Bradley Beal make an immediate impact for the Suns?

We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's full slate of NBA action on New Year's Eve. This next game takes us to the desert as we'll see the surging Orlando Magic (19-12) take on the Phoenix Suns (16-15) as both teams try to build some momentum following their wins. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Suns prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and they're sitting in fifth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've been one of the surprises of the season so far, but they come into this game having split their last 10 at 5-5. They've seen a downward trend over the last week, but they have a great opportunity to stun the Suns as road underdogs.

The Phoenix Suns are third in the Pacific Division and they're positioned in ninth-place in the Western standings. They've gone 4-6 with some tough losses over their last 10 games, but they come into this one riding back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets. Look for them to keep rolling as the favorites in this matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Suns Odds

Orlando Magic: +6 (-114)

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-106)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Suns

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic have been one of the most fun teams to watch develop this season and it's great to see a young team having so much success this early into their campaign. They continue to build their chemistry with each passing game and their lineup plays very complementary to each other. Paolo Banchero has become a sure-scorer and his post moves are some of the most lethal in our game today. Against a Suns team that has had trouble stopping interior scorers, Banchero could see some success tonight if he's able to play with his same aggression and attack the rim. Look for Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony to be waiting on the three-point line for their opportunities.

While the spread weighs in favor of the Suns, the Magic have been a decent road team this season at 7-8 and could certainly stand to make this a close contest. They may have trouble finding someone to guard Kevin Durant effectively while still stopping Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, but the Magic rank fourth league-wide in steals per game and could do a ton of damage with their defense if they play with tenacity and hustle on that end of the floor. Jalen Suggs has been hot from three and his defense has been improving each time he steps out – look for him to be a big part of their game plan moving forward.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are happy to finally be returning Bradley Beal to their lineup and his presence resulted in an immediate win for his squad. The Suns looked great against the Hornets in their last game as they cruised to a 133-119 win. Bradley Beal saw a ton of action in 30 minutes of game time, but he managed to walk away with just six points. Still, he had a noticeable impact off the ball and added seven assists while serving as a facilitator to scorers like Devin Booker. Booker led the game with 35 points and seven assists of his own, so it's clearly a case of “pick your poison” for opponents looking to beat the Phoenix Suns.

To get this win against the Magic, the Suns will have to ignite their scoring and have another big total in this game. The Magic are capable of keeping up with most teams in high-scoring affairs, but it'll be nearly impossible to stop all the Suns' playmakers if they can get their shooting going. Bradley Beal is still easing himself into the lineup, but expect him to slowly return to his All-Star form and begin making impacts for this team. As long as they can stay healthy for the majority of the season, the Suns should be cruising their way to a playoff spot with their full squad.

Final Magic-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game as indicated by the betting lines and these spreads should be getting a bit wider for the Phoenix Suns now that Bradley Beal in back in their lineup. It may take some time to get adjusted, but I expect Beal to work his way back slowly and eventually become the dangerous scoring threat we've known him to be. He should have a more productive game scoring the ball this time around and it should be enough for them to cover this spread. Let's ride Phoenix with our final prediction.

Final Magic-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -6 (-106)